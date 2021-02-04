Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Sells Davis Select Financial ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Davis Select Financial ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, EMB, IYY, XOM, SCHD,

MSFT, EMB, IYY, XOM, SCHD, Added Positions: IAGG, IGSB, TIP, IYR, VO, IGIB, MOO, IYG, MUB, IHI, USMV, SCHE, IVV, AAPL, VGT, TOTL, IJR, IEFA, JNJ, WMT, JPM, BDX,

IAGG, IGSB, TIP, IYR, VO, IGIB, MOO, IYG, MUB, IHI, USMV, SCHE, IVV, AAPL, VGT, TOTL, IJR, IEFA, JNJ, WMT, JPM, BDX, Reduced Positions: IJH, DIA, DFNL, GUNR, IWC, SPY, USRT, NSC, HOMB,

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 226,728 shares, 17.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 301,276 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 875,771 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 238,634 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 135,887 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 102.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 109,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 141.35%. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $335.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.