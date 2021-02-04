Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys Farfetch, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Investment company Delta Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Delta Investment Management, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTCH, IWO, IWP, ENPH, CHWY, PTON, FVRR, SAIL, LB, CVNA, VNET, GNRC, AMD, EXAS, BE, WST, FCX, VEEV, TWLO, WIX, BL, NUAN, HUBS, FRPT, QCOM, PINS, AXON, TTD, MANU, CWB, PGR, EQR, INFO, PFF, GDX, BOND, TDS, HYLB, TOTL, PNQI, LBRDA, XLY, UBER, ARKK, PSX, RTX, UPS, UNP, ONEQ, CWT, TXN, PSA, KMI, AKTS, QMCO,

FTCH, IWO, IWP, ENPH, CHWY, PTON, FVRR, SAIL, LB, CVNA, VNET, GNRC, AMD, EXAS, BE, WST, FCX, VEEV, TWLO, WIX, BL, NUAN, HUBS, FRPT, QCOM, PINS, AXON, TTD, MANU, CWB, PGR, EQR, INFO, PFF, GDX, BOND, TDS, HYLB, TOTL, PNQI, LBRDA, XLY, UBER, ARKK, PSX, RTX, UPS, UNP, ONEQ, CWT, TXN, PSA, KMI, AKTS, QMCO, Added Positions: IVV, QQQ, TSLA, IEI, FDX, NVDA, SPY, BLV, GLD, XLK, FPH, MMP, ABT, EPD, IAU, XLI, JNJ, V, KHC, GOOGL, VWO, CRM, VZ, SHY, VEA, SCHO, NOW, UNH, CLX, SCHW, AMZN, IJR, WMT, SNGX,

IVV, QQQ, TSLA, IEI, FDX, NVDA, SPY, BLV, GLD, XLK, FPH, MMP, ABT, EPD, IAU, XLI, JNJ, V, KHC, GOOGL, VWO, CRM, VZ, SHY, VEA, SCHO, NOW, UNH, CLX, SCHW, AMZN, IJR, WMT, SNGX, Reduced Positions: TLT, VCSH, RSP, CHTR, BRK.B, T, AAPL, JPST, TDG, FRC, XLV, PM, CVX, MCD, EDV, XLU, BND, KW, GOOG, KO, HSDT, WFC, HD, XLC, XLP, SOXX, VGSH, GSY, FTNT, BRMK, LADR, FB, WYNN, ATCO, NFLX, JPM, EXPE, BAC, TGT, PFE, MO, ADBE,

TLT, VCSH, RSP, CHTR, BRK.B, T, AAPL, JPST, TDG, FRC, XLV, PM, CVX, MCD, EDV, XLU, BND, KW, GOOG, KO, HSDT, WFC, HD, XLC, XLP, SOXX, VGSH, GSY, FTNT, BRMK, LADR, FB, WYNN, ATCO, NFLX, JPM, EXPE, BAC, TGT, PFE, MO, ADBE, Sold Out: IVW, AGG, XAR, CMCSA, DUK, CVS, TDOC, RMI, RMI, GLP, VER,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,327 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.78% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 51,165 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 18,761 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 129,700 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.78% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 14,173 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 101,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 45,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $196.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 25,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 47,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 23,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.78%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $383.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 38,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 232.46%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $854.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 499.80%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 24,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 485.92%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 12,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 805.10%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $541.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $84.3 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $101.87.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $20.15 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $20.93.