RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , AbbVie Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Seabridge Gold Inc

Investment company RB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , AbbVie Inc, Global Payments Inc, HP Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Seabridge Gold Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RB Capital Management, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GPN, HPQ, TTWO, SOXX, XLNX, SYK, HYT,

GPN, HPQ, TTWO, SOXX, XLNX, SYK, HYT, Added Positions: VXX, ABT, ABBV, EQR, HD, CVX, WPC, JNJ, DIS, JPM, BAC, SBUX, CAT, AMGN, ADX, IAC, WMT, BMY, MSFT, UNH, NAC, IBM, GS, MA, ESS, O, MCA, BDX, AVB, COLD, NVDA, NKX, PTON, NCA, PEP, MCD, MTCH, WFC, YUM, LULU, IRM, AMT, KO, GNRC, CCI, LMT, GOOGL, AXP, WM, CTAS, TGT, SUI, STOR, ED, GLD, DLR, ELS, HSY, ISRG, NOC, MDLZ, VCV, IWF, PSA, PSB, PFE, F,

VXX, ABT, ABBV, EQR, HD, CVX, WPC, JNJ, DIS, JPM, BAC, SBUX, CAT, AMGN, ADX, IAC, WMT, BMY, MSFT, UNH, NAC, IBM, GS, MA, ESS, O, MCA, BDX, AVB, COLD, NVDA, NKX, PTON, NCA, PEP, MCD, MTCH, WFC, YUM, LULU, IRM, AMT, KO, GNRC, CCI, LMT, GOOGL, AXP, WM, CTAS, TGT, SUI, STOR, ED, GLD, DLR, ELS, HSY, ISRG, NOC, MDLZ, VCV, IWF, PSA, PSB, PFE, F, Reduced Positions: SA, AAPL, AMZN, ROL, ETY, BCX, ORCL, BRK.B, AMCR, RTX, PG, TSLA, TXN, VZ, USA, IWM, IBB, AWP, BA, BIF, CSCO, RNP, RFI, TY, SQ, UPS, VSS, RVT, CMCSA, MRK, LLY, MMM, DE, DUK, ETN, EMR, EOD, MO, SNA, SRE, BATRA, EEM,

SA, AAPL, AMZN, ROL, ETY, BCX, ORCL, BRK.B, AMCR, RTX, PG, TSLA, TXN, VZ, USA, IWM, IBB, AWP, BA, BIF, CSCO, RNP, RFI, TY, SQ, UPS, VSS, RVT, CMCSA, MRK, LLY, MMM, DE, DUK, ETN, EMR, EOD, MO, SNA, SRE, BATRA, EEM, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, TLT, ZM, D, CVS,

For the details of RB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,391 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,565 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Nike Inc (NKE) - 50,094 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 65,390 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 559,712 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $194.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39. The stock is now traded at around $202.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $405.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $233.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 63.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 131,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.