Seaward Management Limited Partnership Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Seaward Management Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intuit Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaward Management Limited Partnership. As of 2020Q4, Seaward Management Limited Partnership owns 271 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTU, MUB, BOND, IGIB, BHP, ISRG, RDS.A, TDOC, ICLN, IEMG, IWF, SHYG, VGK,
- Added Positions: AMD, EL, V, BSV, SUB, MSFT, EBAY, BRK.A, MRK, JNJ, UPS, DSI, IVV, EMR, VB, SPLK, VO, BSX, DEO, IYW, IJS, VOO, IJR, LHX, MKC, VUG, IWR, SNN, PG, BX, LULU, ABB, BABA, SHOP, SQ, CTVA, VIG, XBI, IWM, IYF, HON, CB, T, AKAM, AXP, CVS, CSCO, D, DD, DUK, LLY, NEE, GE, WBA, MDLZ, LOW, MDT, MTD, NVS, PFE, QCOM, RMD, STT, STE, SYY, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, XOM, PNC, CRM, AVGO, ACN, CERN, DE, GOOG, SLB, BDX, VEA, HD, TMO, ORCL, SIVB, ABT, TJX, SPY, ROP, PEP, JPM, HXL, VWO, EW, NOK, NKE, CVX, BAC, GS, ACWX, TSLA, GWW, UNH, SYK, AMGN, BRK.B, COF, CAT, AMT, NTRS, VEU, ADP, MCD, COST, FISV, KO, DVY, WTRG, COP, KMI, ABBV, ANIK, FTV, ZM, CARR, GILD, WY, PFF, QQQ, SDY, GIS, VTI, ALL, TXN, MMC, CHKP, LMT, BKNG, LRCX, BMTC, CLX, INDB, EOG, BR, ASB, TD, USB, CMCSA, HOLX, WM, WAT, WFC,
- Sold Out: AEM, GSK, VRTX, VNT, SLV,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with AMD. Click here to check it out.
- AMD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMD
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMD
For the details of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seaward+management+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,862,877 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 499,449 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 216,108 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 54,335 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,094 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $380.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $271.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 277.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 269,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 3959.60%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 267,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 257.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350701.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 102.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.Sold Out: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP. Also check out:
1. SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP keeps buying