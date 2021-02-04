Seaward Management Limited Partnership Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Seaward Management Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intuit Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaward Management Limited Partnership. As of 2020Q4, Seaward Management Limited Partnership owns 271 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,862,877 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 499,449 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 216,108 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 54,335 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,094 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $380.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $271.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 277.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 269,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 3959.60%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 267,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 257.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350701.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 102.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.