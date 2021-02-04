Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

Investment company Copperleaf Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFG, RODM, VLUE, IHI, IYG, TSM, NFLX, SBUX,

EFG, RODM, VLUE, IHI, IYG, TSM, NFLX, SBUX, Added Positions: IGSB, SPIB, SPLG, ESGU, IEF, USHY, GOVT, FTEC, SHYG, SIZE, XOM, GOOG, DIS, LOW, AMZN,

IGSB, SPIB, SPLG, ESGU, IEF, USHY, GOVT, FTEC, SHYG, SIZE, XOM, GOOG, DIS, LOW, AMZN, Reduced Positions: IVV, IGIB, NEAR, EMB, VCIT, VCSH, MA, USMV, MSFT, ENB, GOOGL, FB, UBER, IQV, ANTM, BKNG, LYFT, V, UNH, KMX,

IVV, IGIB, NEAR, EMB, VCIT, VCSH, MA, USMV, MSFT, ENB, GOOGL, FB, UBER, IQV, ANTM, BKNG, LYFT, V, UNH, KMX, Sold Out: MBB, ITOT, IEFA, QUAL, HYG, TLT, ESGE, AGZ, IXN, IEMG, ACWI, SPTL, LGLV, IPAC,

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 476,086 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 182,659 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 524.84% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 192,335 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.17% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 78,352 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.26% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 125,627 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.64%

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 27,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 87,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 19,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $335.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 7,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 524.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 182,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 326.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 192,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 125,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 78,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 820.72%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 31,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 384.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 94,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.