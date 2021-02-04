Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2020Q4, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGOL,

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 223,568 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 188,226 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,121 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 46,276 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 767,054 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.