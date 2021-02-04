>
Articles 

Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

February 04, 2021 | About: SGOL -0.17%

Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2020Q4, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: SGOL,

For the details of Titan Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/titan+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Titan Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 223,568 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 188,226 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,121 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 46,276 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 767,054 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Titan Capital Management, LLC . Also check out:

1. Titan Capital Management, LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Titan Capital Management, LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Titan Capital Management, LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Titan Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

