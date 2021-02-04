Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, ConocoPhillips

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Neumann Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Netflix Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Neumann Capital Management, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JLL, VFC, EFG, SRCL,

JLL, VFC, EFG, SRCL, Added Positions: IJK, IJT, IJJ, IJS, EFA, IVW, DSI, SPY, VLO, SDY, VIG, MCK, ESGD, BNDX, LQD, VCIT, STZ, PFE,

IJK, IJT, IJJ, IJS, EFA, IVW, DSI, SPY, VLO, SDY, VIG, MCK, ESGD, BNDX, LQD, VCIT, STZ, PFE, Reduced Positions: NFLX, AAPL, EFV, NVDA, CVX, COP, GOOGL, MSFT, DGS, TGT, DLS, ROP, VZ, IEFA, IWM, MDY, SCHW,

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 174,560 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 204,444 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 126,897 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,177 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,235 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $129.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stericycle Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.3 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 46,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $124.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 28,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.99%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 25,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.