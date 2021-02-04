>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aisling Capital Management LP Buys Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

February 04, 2021 | About: NBRV +7.14% HRMY +2.24%

Investment company Aisling Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aisling Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Aisling Capital Management LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: HRMY,
  • Added Positions: NBRV,

For the details of Aisling Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aisling+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aisling Capital Management LP
  1. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 3,989,412 shares, 51.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) - 1,123,630 shares, 27.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 842,815 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 1,025,000 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Avrobio Inc (AVRO) - 1,009,779 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)

Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $40.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 842,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NBRV)

Aisling Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,910,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aisling Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Aisling Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aisling Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aisling Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aisling Capital Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)