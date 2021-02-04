Aisling Capital Management LP Buys Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Investment company Aisling Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aisling Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Aisling Capital Management LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 3,989,412 shares, 51.98% of the total portfolio.
- Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) - 1,123,630 shares, 27.09% of the total portfolio.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 842,815 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 1,025,000 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
- Avrobio Inc (AVRO) - 1,009,779 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $40.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 842,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NBRV)
Aisling Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,910,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.
