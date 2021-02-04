>
4 Challenges of Cloud Migration for Healthcare Organizations

February 04, 2021 | About: TSE:4704 +3.68% OTCPK:TMICY +0%

Trend Micro survey finds rapid migration could negatively impact security

PR Newswire

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the global leader in cloud security, found that global healthcare organizations (HCOs) have accelerated their spending on cloud migration, but many may be over-estimating their ability to protect these environments.

Trend Micro commissioned Sapio Research to survey more than 2,500 IT decision makers in 28 countries across several industry sectors, including healthcare. The results show that 88% of HCOs have accelerated their cloud adoption because of the pandemic. Remote working, cost savings and improved IT agility were three main reasons for the switch to cloud-based infrastructure.

Rapid shifts to the cloud may leave organizations at higher risk of cyber threats. Here are four challenges HCOs reportedly faced when moving to cloud-based environments:

  • Skills shortages: 43% revealed that skills gaps are a persistent barrier to migrating to cloud security solutions.
  • Day-to-day operations: Setting and maintaining policies (34%), patching and vulnerability management (32%), and misconfigurations (32%) were challenges of protecting cloud workloads.
  • Increased costs: 43% have spent more on capital expenses and paying for contracted out services, while 39% have spent more on operational and training costs since migrating.
  • Security responsibility: Just 40% are confident they secure their part of the Shared Responsibility Model.

While cloud migration isn't simple, it can be enabled and improved using the right security tools.

"Security is another aspect of building well, not a separate function. And security controls help teams build better in the cloud," said Mark Nunnikhoven, vice president of cloud research for Trend Micro. "Security can be an accelerator for building in the cloud. Using the right tools and understanding the platforms you're using is key to making that happen."

The healthcare sector has been on the frontline in the struggle against COVID-19, and digital transformation can make a positive impact on productivity and patient care during this time of critical need. However, it is essential that the broader attack surface of an expanded digital infrastructure is given due consideration.

With the right cloud-ready solutions in place, HCOs can maximize cloud benefits without putting mission-critical systems or patient data at risk. Such tools can also minimize skills challenges by spotting misconfigurations, automating patching and policy management, and integrating security into DevOps, across both cloud and on-premise environments.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-challenges-of-cloud-migration-for-healthcare-organizations-301221982.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated


