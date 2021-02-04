Eco Wave Power Wins the "Blue Invest-People's Choice" Award by the European Commission

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power (EWPG Holding AB) won the prestigious BlueInvest Award by the European Commission, in the People's Choice category.

The award ceremony took place within the framework of the BlueInvest Day event, organized by the European Commission, and the award was delivered to Eco Wave Power by Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries of the European Commission.Virginijus Sinkevičius congratulated Eco Wave Power and said that the "People's Choice" Award has a special significance, as it shows the interest, by the general public, in the technology's implementation.

"I am very grateful for winning the People's Choice Award. Being a young woman, developing an innovative wave energy technology is not always easy, but your support and moments like this are what makes it all worthwhile. Thank you for supporting Eco Wave Power's mission of changing the world, one wave at a time! And thank you to our shareholders, partners and team, we could not do it without you! I always say that passion is the greatest renewable energy source, and it is, even stronger than the power of the waves! Keep believing!" said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, in her Award acceptance speech.

About Blue Invest Award 2021

BlueInvest Awards 2021are organized by the European Commission, and as part of screening process, 20 of Europe's top start-ups and SMEs in the Blue Economy were selected to pitch on a virtual stage to a panel of investors and experts.

This year's categories were identified from technologies that had the highest level of interest from impact investors and are priorities for the EU Green Deal, and included Energy from the Ocean, Green Shipping Solutions, Sustainable Food & Feed from the ocean and Healthy Ocean and Resilient Coasts.

About EWPG Holding AB (SE0012569663)

EWPG Holding AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company is also recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, [email protected]).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

