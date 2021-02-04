INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders - PS, SMTX, XLNX, ALSK, WDR

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. If you are a Pluralsight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash. If you are a SMTC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock. If you are a Xilinx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ATN International, Inc. for $3.40 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communicationsshareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies-on-behalf-of-shareholders---ps-smtx-xlnx-alsk-wdr-301222047.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP