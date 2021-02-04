HealthLynked Launches its Automated Phone Routing System, CareLynk, Allowing Patients to Connect to any Doctor in the U.S. via AI-enabled Speech Recognition System

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced that it has released CareLynk, an innovative AI-enabled healthcare directory allowing users to call one number and connect to any doctor across the U.S.

CareLynk utilizes natural language processing (NLP) and voice-to-text technology to understand what healthcare provider a caller is looking for. The system includes doctors from over 88 different medical specialties. Providers can be located by last name, zip code and specialty. Results are filtered in order of relevance allowing the user to quickly and efficiently locate the provider they are searching for, hands-free. CareLynk will first be released in Florida connecting patients to over 33,000 doctors throughout the state. CareLynk, which is capable of connecting to over 300,000 doctors across all 50 states, is expected to be expanded to include the rest of the United States in the coming months.

The technology was built on Amazon's Lex technology, which is used in Amazon Alexa devices to recognize voice commands. CareLynk was built with a proprietary library of relevant medical terms and its ability to recognize alternative medical queries will improve over time with the system's machine learning capabilities. Calls are connected to a selected doctor via Amazon Connect. In the event a specific Doctor cannot be found, patient members can opt to speak directly to a HealthLynked customer service professional who will assist in locating the Physician they are requesting or finding a new provider in the requested location and medical specialty.

Dr. Michael Dent, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLynked stated, "Patients are often frustrated when they are looking to book an appointment or find a new physician. The phone book as the source to find a doctor has essentially gone away and patients are left to remember multiple numbers and search the internet which can be frustrating and out of date because doctors often move locations every 3 to 5 years. CareLynk will allow patients to connect to any doctor through one number. We are excited about our launch in Florida and expect to release the service in all other states in the next few months."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

