Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 24, 2021

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR +0.26%

Procedural and crime dramas dominated broadcast telecast rankings

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 24, 2021.

"Procedural and crime dramas captured the most attentive viewers this week, securing nine of the top 20 broadcast spots," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Reality television fared well in the rankings also, especially among the cable telecasts, signaling viewers sought a much-needed reprieve from the challenging times."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

162

118

Todo por mi hija

TELMUN

1/22/2021

2

146

88

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

1/19/2021

3

146

5

NCIS

CBS

1/19/2021

4

145

7

Blue Bloods

CBS

1/22/2021

5

144

99

Imperio de mentiras

UNIV

1/19/2021

6

144

167

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

1/22/2021

7

141

110

Dulce ambición

UNIV

1/22/2021

8

135

12

Magnum P.I.

CBS

1/22/2021

9

133

13

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

1/18/2021

10

132

3

FBI

CBS

1/24/2021

11

132

11

9-1-1

FOX

1/18/2021

12

129

10

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

1/19/2021

13

128

120

Enamorándonos: La primera boda del año

UNIV

1/24/2021

14

128

22

Bull

CBS

1/18/2021

15

125

140

Falsa identidad

TELMUN

1/22/2021

16

125

19

The Bachelor

ABC

1/18/2021

17

124

33

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC

1/21/2021

18

122

16

The Chase

ABC

1/21/2021

19

122

131

Aquí y ahora

UNIV

1/24/2021

20

121

6

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC

1/21/2021


[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

149

54

90 Day Fiancé

TLC

1/24/2021

2

147

49

A Winter Getaway

HALL

1/23/2021

3

143

53

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

1/19/2021

4

136

865

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

1/23/2021

5

135

137

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

1/24/2021

6

132

172

Southern Charm

BRAVO

1/21/2021

7

131

92

Salt-N-Pepa

LIFE

1/23/2021

8

130

37

NBA Basketball1

TNT

1/18/2021

9

128

194

The First 48

A&E

1/21/2021

10

128

119

Below Deck

BRAVO

1/18/2021

11

127

425

The Wrong Prince Charming

LMN

1/22/2021

12

127

98

Gold Rush

DSC

1/22/2021

13

127

1

Celebrating America

CNN

1/20/2021

14

127

102

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

HALL

1/22/2021

15

127

93

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

1/18/2021

16

125

237

Married at First Sight

LIFE

1/20/2021

17

125

223

Street Outlaws

DSC

1/18/2021

18

123

317

Signed, Sealed, Delivered:
From Paris With Love

HALLMM

1/23/2021

19

122

204

The Real Housewives of Orange County

BRAVO

1/20/2021

20

121

474

Rizzoli & Isles

LIFE

1/18/2021


1. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center


[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; CNN and TNT: Turner Network Television are owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]


The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-january-24-2021-301222261.html

SOURCE Comscore


