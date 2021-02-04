Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 24, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 24, 2021.

"Procedural and crime dramas captured the most attentive viewers this week, securing nine of the top 20 broadcast spots," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Reality television fared well in the rankings also, especially among the cable telecasts, signaling viewers sought a much-needed reprieve from the challenging times."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 162 118 Todo por mi hija TELMUN 1/22/2021 2 146 88 Vencer el desamor UNIV 1/19/2021 3 146 5 NCIS CBS 1/19/2021 4 145 7 Blue Bloods CBS 1/22/2021 5 144 99 Imperio de mentiras UNIV 1/19/2021 6 144 167 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 1/22/2021 7 141 110 Dulce ambición UNIV 1/22/2021 8 135 12 Magnum P.I. CBS 1/22/2021 9 133 13 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 1/18/2021 10 132 3 FBI CBS 1/24/2021 11 132 11 9-1-1 FOX 1/18/2021 12 129 10 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 1/19/2021 13 128 120 Enamorándonos: La primera boda del año UNIV 1/24/2021 14 128 22 Bull CBS 1/18/2021 15 125 140 Falsa identidad TELMUN 1/22/2021 16 125 19 The Bachelor ABC 1/18/2021 17 124 33 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit NBC 1/21/2021 18 122 16 The Chase ABC 1/21/2021 19 122 131 Aquí y ahora UNIV 1/24/2021 20 121 6 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 1/21/2021



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 149 54 90 Day Fiancé TLC 1/24/2021 2 147 49 A Winter Getaway HALL 1/23/2021 3 143 53 The Curse of Oak Island HST 1/19/2021 4 136 865 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 1/23/2021 5 135 137 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 1/24/2021 6 132 172 Southern Charm BRAVO 1/21/2021 7 131 92 Salt-N-Pepa LIFE 1/23/2021 8 130 37 NBA Basketball1 TNT 1/18/2021 9 128 194 The First 48 A&E 1/21/2021 10 128 119 Below Deck BRAVO 1/18/2021 11 127 425 The Wrong Prince Charming LMN 1/22/2021 12 127 98 Gold Rush DSC 1/22/2021 13 127 1 Celebrating America CNN 1/20/2021 14 127 102 Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater HALL 1/22/2021 15 127 93 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 1/18/2021 16 125 237 Married at First Sight LIFE 1/20/2021 17 125 223 Street Outlaws DSC 1/18/2021 18 123 317 Signed, Sealed, Delivered:

From Paris With Love HALLMM 1/23/2021 19 122 204 The Real Housewives of Orange County BRAVO 1/20/2021 20 121 474 Rizzoli & Isles LIFE 1/18/2021



1. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center

[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; CNN and TNT: Turner Network Television are owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

