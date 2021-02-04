Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 24, 2021

Procedural and crime dramas dominated broadcast telecast rankings
Feb. 4, 2021
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 24, 2021.
"Procedural and crime dramas captured the most attentive viewers this week, securing nine of the top 20 broadcast spots," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Reality television fared well in the rankings also, especially among the cable telecasts, signaling viewers sought a much-needed reprieve from the challenging times."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
162
118
Todo por mi hija
TELMUN
1/22/2021
2
146
88
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
1/19/2021
3
146
5
NCIS
CBS
1/19/2021
4
145
7
Blue Bloods
CBS
1/22/2021
5
144
99
Imperio de mentiras
UNIV
1/19/2021
6
144
167
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
1/22/2021
7
141
110
Dulce ambición
UNIV
1/22/2021
8
135
12
Magnum P.I.
CBS
1/22/2021
9
133
13
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
1/18/2021
10
132
3
FBI
CBS
1/24/2021
11
132
11
9-1-1
FOX
1/18/2021
12
129
10
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
1/19/2021
13
128
120
Enamorándonos: La primera boda del año
UNIV
1/24/2021
14
128
22
Bull
CBS
1/18/2021
15
125
140
Falsa identidad
TELMUN
1/22/2021
16
125
19
The Bachelor
ABC
1/18/2021
17
124
33
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC
1/21/2021
18
122
16
The Chase
ABC
1/21/2021
19
122
131
Aquí y ahora
UNIV
1/24/2021
20
121
6
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC
1/21/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
149
54
90 Day Fiancé
TLC
1/24/2021
2
147
49
A Winter Getaway
HALL
1/23/2021
3
143
53
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
1/19/2021
4
136
865
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
1/23/2021
5
135
137
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
1/24/2021
6
132
172
Southern Charm
BRAVO
1/21/2021
7
131
92
Salt-N-Pepa
LIFE
1/23/2021
8
130
37
NBA Basketball1
TNT
1/18/2021
9
128
194
The First 48
A&E
1/21/2021
10
128
119
Below Deck
BRAVO
1/18/2021
11
127
425
The Wrong Prince Charming
LMN
1/22/2021
12
127
98
Gold Rush
DSC
1/22/2021
13
127
1
Celebrating America
CNN
1/20/2021
14
127
102
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
HALL
1/22/2021
15
127
93
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
1/18/2021
16
125
237
Married at First Sight
LIFE
1/20/2021
17
125
223
Street Outlaws
DSC
1/18/2021
18
123
317
Signed, Sealed, Delivered:
HALLMM
1/23/2021
19
122
204
The Real Housewives of Orange County
BRAVO
1/20/2021
20
121
474
Rizzoli & Isles
LIFE
1/18/2021
1. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; CNN and TNT: Turner Network Television are owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
