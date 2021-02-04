>
Equinox Gold's Chairman, Ross Beaty, to Host Virtual Investor Reception and Corporate Update

February 04, 2021 | About: AMEX:EQX -1.57% TSX:EQX -0.16%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chairman, Ross Beaty, will host a virtual investor reception commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, including a corporate update on activities underway at the Company's projects.

Equinox Gold will release its 2021 production and cost guidance before market open on February 9th, and Christian Milau, the Company's CEO, will also discuss Equinox Gold's long-term strategy and upcoming milestones.

The investor reception will be held via webcast so that all participants have the opportunity to see the presentation slides and ask questions of Ross Beaty, Christian Milau and Equinox Gold's executive team. Investors without internet access can listen to the presentation and ask questions by joining the conference call.

Reception details

Webcast
 www.equinoxgold.com

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 9, 2021.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-golds-chairman-ross-beaty-to-host-virtual-investor-reception-and-corporate-update-301221738.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.


