>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bally's Corporation To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On March 4, 2021

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:BALY +2.85%

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 4, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 prior to the market opening on Wednesday, March 4, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 570-1160 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 2192019. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://investors.ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

Investor Contact

Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-march-4-2021-301222061.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)