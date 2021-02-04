DOWNLOAD TODAY: Dealer Inspire® Launches Free Competitive Digital Marketing Playbook, Urges Automotive Dealers Nationwide to Play Aggressive Offense

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Inspire (DI), a Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company that provides disruptive technology and digital advertising solutions to the automotive industry, urges local car dealerships across the U.S. and Canada to secure a complimentary copy of the DI Play Offense Playbook , released just ahead of the National Automobile Dealership Association's virtual conference and expo Feb. 9-11. This comprehensive modern marketing resource for local auto dealers is a step-by-step, all-tools-and-batteries-included battle plan to help dealers better compete in an increasingly digital world.

"There have never been more options for researching and purchasing a car, but local dealerships continue to deliver a level of service and knowledge that customers inherently value at a premium," said Joe Chura, CEO of Dealer Inspire. "Local dealers have competitive prices, same-day delivery and the relationship advantage, but they are challenged every day to master the ever-changing and increasingly digital art and science of marketing. The DI Play Offense Playbook is the latest immersive and inclusive tool to help dealerships compete, evolve and grow right away."

Hundreds of motivated dealers have already opted into the Playbook, approximately 30% have implemented the landing pages on their websites, and nearly 1,000 dealers have downloaded the free creative assets.1

"The entire team at Dealer Inspire has done everything it can to help dealers improve their processes since day one," said Andrew Guelcher, dealer principal at Mohawk Chevrolet in Clifton Park, N.Y., and Mohawk Honda in Scotia, N.Y. "I was thrilled to see DI provide these tools for dealers — and making them free was just another example of how invested DI is in the dealer community. In doing so, they gave us all a platform to build a foundation for our individual messages and to build on our own unique strategy to compete."

The DI Play Offense Playbook supercharges local automotive dealerships with competitive resources that include:

Free, customizable storytelling tools. Complimentary marketing assets empower local auto dealers to effectively identify, capture and amplify their stories. The DI Play Offense Playbook contains an expansive library of multimedia assets with website landing page designs, social and display images, video clips, email templates and more, all of which can be tailored to reflect the unique personalities of each dealership and community.

Complimentary marketing assets empower local auto dealers to effectively identify, capture and amplify their stories. The DI Play Offense Playbook contains an expansive library of multimedia assets with website landing page designs, social and display images, video clips, email templates and more, all of which can be tailored to reflect the unique personalities of each dealership and community. Conquer search and social traffic. Online conversations about stereotypes of dealership experiences, whether exaggerated, inflammatory or wildly outdated, provide an opportunity for dealers to capitalize on digital chatter with targeted campaigns that leverage search intent and help potential buyers become educated on everything their local dealership can offer. The DI Play Offense Playbook delves into actionable tactics that can be leveraged now and in the future.

Online conversations about stereotypes of dealership experiences, whether exaggerated, inflammatory or wildly outdated, provide an opportunity for dealers to capitalize on digital chatter with targeted campaigns that leverage search intent and help potential buyers become educated on everything their local dealership can offer. The DI Play Offense Playbook delves into actionable tactics that can be leveraged now and in the future. Build a platform that translates into a winning experience. Formerly a purely analog experience, car shopping now combines live action with virtual. Successful digital retailing is more than just a website; it is striking the right balance between high tech and high touch. The DI Play Offense Playbook is a navigation tool with guidance for making the hybrid dealership experience compete at the highest level and hit the sweet spot for consumers with everything from virtual chat to test drives.

Dealerships that download their own copy of the DI Play Offense Playbook can immediately take advantage of the full suite of market-leading digital tools from Dealer Inspire and the Cars.com family of brands. This allows them to effectively compete beyond price from a leading marketplace like Cars.com, turning every car on, leaning into DealerRater review ratings and efficiently showcasing to in-market shoppers a differentiated dealership experience.

Visit www.dealerinspire.com/play-offense to access the DI Play Offense Playbook today.

To learn more about Dealer Inspire and CARS integrated solutions, visit their virtual booth during the 2021 NADA Conference.

1Dealer Inspire Internal Data, Feb. 1, 2020

About DEALER INSPIRE

Dealer Inspire® (DI), a Cars.com™ Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company, is an award-winning website, technology, and digital marketing provider for progressive dealer partners across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2011, Dealer Inspire is the innovative disruptor changing consumer behaviors and future-proofing dealerships with connected solutions that sell and service more vehicles, more efficiently. From search to signature, Dealer Inspire makes automotive retail faster, easier, and smarter for its more than 4,000 dealer partners and more than 30 global auto brand customers.

