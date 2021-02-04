Leidos Awarded Military and Family Life Counseling Contract

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide non-medical counseling to military service members and their families through the Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) program. The cost-plus-award-fee contract was awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration, Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM), in support of the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy (MC&FP), Office of Military Community Support Programs (MCSP) and has a total estimated value of $2 billion. The contract includes a 12-month base period with four 12-month options and two 12-month award term incentive periods.

"For over 50 years, Leidos has been proud to serve the military and veteran community," said Roger Krone, Leidos chairman and chief executive. "We are excited to expand this legacy by supporting the MFLC program, service members and their families as they navigate the challenges and joys of military life."

"The health and welfare of our military and their families is vital to our national security and readiness," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "With over 16,000 veterans employed by Leidos and as a proud military spouse myself, this work is both meaningful and personal. We're committed to excellence and look forward to supporting military families through this new contract."

Through this contract, Leidos will provide face-to-face non-medical counseling, consultation and outreach services at approximately 100 U.S. military installations or nearby civilian communities. These facilities are located in the western United States, eastern Asia, the Pacific Islands and the Middle East. Leidos will also provide management and logistical support for counselors to provide services in accordance with established performance measures. All counselors will be formally credentialed or certified and licensed to provide MFLC services in their respective locations – both in the United States and around the world.

The MFLC program was established in 2004 to provide service members confidential, in-person counseling while reducing the stigma often associated with seeking help. MFLC was later expanded in 2007 to provide additional, non-medical counseling to service members' families. This included supporting childhood education, youth development centers and other programs such as summer camps.

This contract builds upon Leidos' strong legacy of providing human performance and operational readiness services for government customers, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. These services include resilience, behavioral health, military and family readiness, physical conditioning and biobehavioral research.

