Digital Realty Expands Reach of PlatformDIGITAL in Silicon Valley

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today a significant expansion of its Santa Clara connected campus in the heart of Silicon Valley. The 430,000 square foot, four-story project will support the digital business strategies of enterprises and service providers within a highly connected and growing Bay Area community of over 360 enterprises, network, content and cloud providers, including direct access to AWS and IBM Clouds.

The expansion will enable customers to adopt a data-centric approach to IT architectures by deploying critical infrastructure in close proximity to major data hubs and clouds on PlatformDIGITAL®. A planned new dark fiber ring will directly extend metro connectivity to key centers of data exchange on Digital Realty's Santa Clara, Oakland and San Francisco connected campuses, including the highly connected carrier-neutral hub at 200 Paul Avenue in San Francisco. As a result, enterprises deploying critical infrastructure at the new facility will be just a cross-connect away from any other Network Hub on Digital Realty's Bay Area connected campuses.

The project is being developed in partnership with Pelio & Associates, a local real estate developer with over 20 years of experience developing data centers in Santa Clara. The new facility will be built with the use of sustainable materials, including recycled concrete and steel. The data center is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification and is expected to provide direct renewable energy options through a new rooftop solar array deployment, along with onsite electric vehicle charging options.

The project builds upon Digital Realty's long history of sustainable development. In 2020, Digital Realty received EPA ENERGY STAR certifications for an industry-leading 31 data centers across the company's North American operating portfolio. The company has also taken significant steps to reduce its impact on the Santa Clara potable watershed through a partnership with Nalco Water that aims to use up to 10 million gallons of reclaimed water annually.

"We are committed to providing our Bay Area customers and partners a future growth path that will overcome data gravity barriers and support their digital ambitions," said Tony Bishop, Digital Realty Senior Vice President, Platform, Growth & Marketing. "Today's announcement marks another milestone on the roadmap for extending the global reach of PlatformDIGITAL® and will spur continued opportunities for innovation at the heart of the vibrant tech community in Silicon Valley."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

