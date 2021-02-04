>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Parsons to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSN +0.77%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 4, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

Read more about Parsons' core value of diversity at https://www.parsons.com/careers/company-culture/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-to-present-at-the-cowen-42nd-annual-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-301221513.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)