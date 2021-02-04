Parsons to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

Read more about Parsons' core value of diversity at https://www.parsons.com/careers/company-culture/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-to-present-at-the-cowen-42nd-annual-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-301221513.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation