BBTV Launches 'VISO Score', an Innovative and Comprehensive Video Rating Solution for Content Creators and Marketers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, announces the launch of its new Video Scoring System, part of its VISO platform, for content creators and marketers.

The new program has the following attributes and benefits:

BBTV's new Video Scoring System analyzes and scores key video performance metrics including viewership, engagement, watchability, brand safety, and comment sentiments to deliver a unique and comprehensive video level score.

VISO Score provides insights on individual videos based on key performance criteria, helping creators to better plan their future content and development strategies.

BBTV's Direct Sales team also utilizes the new Video Scoring System to provide deeper insights into BBTV's video library to assist with more robust targeting for advertising campaigns.

Technology is a fundamental driver of BBTV's offering and a key differentiator for the company. The new Video Scoring System, along with BBTV's recently launched Video Comparison Solution allows content owners to compare their content, inform, and expedite their content strategy, further expanding the company's existing suite of end-to-end solutions for content owners of all sizes.

The Video Scoring System joins a robust suite of Brand Safety and Contextual targeting tools utilized by BBTV's Ad Sales force to offer the market a unique offering for advanced video level profiling, rating and targeting.

"We continuously build on our suite of solutions to ensure that content creators can capitalize on ever changing trends," comments Ali Adab, VP Content and Partnerships. "The addition of VISO Score further empowers our content creators to make smart decisions around their content, positioning them for success, while allowing them to focus on their passion, content creation."

This tool not only empowers BBTV's creators but it also further helps the Company's Ad Sales force to provide premium targeted content offerings to marketers.

"In today's world there are hundreds of hours of video content uploaded every minute and brands need complete peace of mind that they are advertising alongside relevant and brand safe content, every day," comments Doug Johnson, VP Branded Entertainment & Ad Sales, BBTV. "We deliver a completely targeted solution that analyses the content at the video level in every campaign. This depth of analysis and transparency to the brand ultimately results in increased performance and greater campaign success."

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events including the success and benefits of BBTV's Video Scoring system, and technology suite, in enhancing content, viewership and revenue, increasing advertising performance and campaign success, the critical nature of the system for marketers for success in today's market, the Company's use of technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, and the Company's mission to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will be achieved. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions regarding the anticipated continuation of content consumption and changes and trends in our industry, the global economy, and the digital marketing industry, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that our assumptions may be incorrect, the new technology may not perform as anticipated or achieve expected results, that content creators, viewers, marketers and advertisers may not behave as anticipated, and that future revenue may not be realized, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

