A Trio of High Earnings Return Stocks

Selecting stocks whose earnings return is more than double the monthly spot rate of the 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds assigns a higher likelihood to unearth high-return investments, in my opinion. These investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A,and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds yield a monthly spot rate of 2.84% as of the writing of this article, the following three stocks could be of interest to investors, as they are granting earnings returns of more than 5.68% at price-earnings ratios of less than 17.61.

Telefonica Brasil SA

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) were trading at $9.09 each at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $15.35 billion.

The São Paulo, Brazil-based telecommunication services provider grants an earnings return of 5.71% and has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52.

The share price has declined by 36.5% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $7.08 to $10.26.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of $11.25 per share for this stock.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR) were trading at a price of $65.84 each at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $1.15 billion.

The Southport, Connecticut-based manufacturer and seller of firearms in the United States grants an earnings return of 5.71% and has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51.

The stock has risen by 28.49% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $38.44 to $90.70.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 9 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $81 per share.

Synovus Financial Corp

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) were trading at $39.91 each at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $5.91 billion.

The Columbus, Georgia-based regional bank providing various financial products and services grants an earnings return of 5.74% and has a price-earnings ratio of 17.43.

The stock has risen by 8.63% over the past year for a 52-week range of $10.91 to $40.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy with an average target price of $42.96 per share for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

