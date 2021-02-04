A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

Selecting stocks whose market capitalization surpasses $5 billion and whose price-book ratio is standing below 1.5 could grant value investors a higher chance to find opportunities amid U.S.-listed equities.
Thus, value investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they possess the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.
Liberty Formula One Group
The first company that possesses the above characteristics is Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), an Englewood, Colorado-based holder of commercial rights for its namesake world motor racing championship.
The stock price was trading at around $38.97 per share at close on Feb. 3 for a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.38. Liberty Formula One Group's book value was $28.05 per share as of the quarter that ended in September 2020.
The stock price has decreased by 13.11% over the past year for a 52-week range of $16.87 to $45.37.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 2 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 4 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.
The stock has an overweight median recommendation rating and an average target price of $46.30 per share on Wall Street.
Evergy Inc
The second company that meets the above criteria is Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG), a Kansas City, Missouri-based generator and distributor of regulated electricity in Kansas and Missouri.
The stock price was trading at around $53.64 per share at close on Feb. 3 for a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.38. Evergy's book value was $38.80 per share as of the quarter that ended in September 2020.
The stock price has declined by 24.47% over the past year for a 52-week range of $42.01 to $76.57.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.
The stock has an overweight median recommendation rating and an average target price of $60.29 per share on Wall Street.
Marathon Petroleum Corp
The third company that possesses the criteria is Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), a Findlay, Ohio-based oil and gas operator engaging in activities of refining, marketing, retailing and transportation hydrocarbons in the U.S.
The stock price was trading at around $47.30 per share on Feb. 3 for a market capitalization of $30.78 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.37. Marathon's book value was $34.51 per share as of the quarter that ended in September 2020.
The stock price has declined 14.82% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $15.26 to $60.35.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 for its profitability rating.
The stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $52.88 per share on Wall Street.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
