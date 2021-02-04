Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Buys Salesforce.com Inc

Hilversum, P7, based Investment company Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. As of 2020Q4, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 36 stocks with a total value of $716 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 561,400 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,000 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 280,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,200 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 156,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $234.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.