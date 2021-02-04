Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Varonis Systems Inc, Mimecast, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp

Investment company Lannebo Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Varonis Systems Inc, Mimecast, Glu Mobile Inc, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2020Q4, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 38 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CRM, MSFT, ATVI, PING, MA, VRNS, MIME, VIAV, GLUU, UPLD, SPSC,

CRM, MSFT, ATVI, PING, MA, VRNS, MIME, VIAV, GLUU, UPLD, SPSC, Reduced Positions: CSCO, ORCL, IBM, INTU, DOX, DIS, GOOGL, NVDA, AAPL, OMCL, CYBR,

CSCO, ORCL, IBM, INTU, DOX, DIS, GOOGL, NVDA, AAPL, OMCL, CYBR, Sold Out: INTC, TRHC,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,000 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 105,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.79. The stock is now traded at around $181.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Glu Mobile Inc by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 49.37%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Lannebo Fonder AB still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 23.29%. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Lannebo Fonder AB still held 280,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.