>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Varonis Systems Inc, Mimecast, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: PING +1.48% VRNS +0.58% MIME +1.44% GLUU +0.35% CSCO +0.96% ORCL +0.45% INTC +0.82% TRHC -1.58%

Investment company Lannebo Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Ping Identity Holding Corp, Varonis Systems Inc, Mimecast, Glu Mobile Inc, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2020Q4, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 38 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lannebo Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lannebo+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lannebo Fonder AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,000 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 105,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.79. The stock is now traded at around $181.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Glu Mobile Inc by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 49.37%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Lannebo Fonder AB still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 23.29%. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Lannebo Fonder AB still held 280,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lannebo Fonder AB. Also check out:

1. Lannebo Fonder AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lannebo Fonder AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lannebo Fonder AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lannebo Fonder AB keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)