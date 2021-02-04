Community Financial Services Group, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

Newport, VT, based Investment company Community Financial Services Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp, The Travelers Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, East West Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Financial Services Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Community Financial Services Group, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGSB, BAC, TRV,

IGSB, BAC, TRV, Added Positions: RDS.B, V, DSI, VGSH, YUMC, IWF, XOM, BABA, SCHW, COST, CSCO, GOOG, DIS, ADBE, ABT, FTS, PYPL, SAP, IJT, MDT, GSK, ADSK, VEA, VO, ACN, ZTS, FB, MA, PFE, ALGN, VLO, SBUX, ORCL, NKE, VDC, EL, ADP, XLV, ABBV,

RDS.B, V, DSI, VGSH, YUMC, IWF, XOM, BABA, SCHW, COST, CSCO, GOOG, DIS, ADBE, ABT, FTS, PYPL, SAP, IJT, MDT, GSK, ADSK, VEA, VO, ACN, ZTS, FB, MA, PFE, ALGN, VLO, SBUX, ORCL, NKE, VDC, EL, ADP, XLV, ABBV, Reduced Positions: VGIT, AAPL, DVY, MSFT, VOT, INTC, VTV, WHR, XBI, CBU, SPY, DGS, CINF, JNJ, EWBC, TOT, WMT, DUK, KO, PG, VTR, EMR, GLW, PEP, SYF, WM, JPM, HD, QQQ,

VGIT, AAPL, DVY, MSFT, VOT, INTC, VTV, WHR, XBI, CBU, SPY, DGS, CINF, JNJ, EWBC, TOT, WMT, DUK, KO, PG, VTR, EMR, GLW, PEP, SYF, WM, JPM, HD, QQQ, Sold Out: AMGN,

For the details of Community Financial Services Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+financial+services+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 459,784 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,657 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,897 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 76,290 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 28,355 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 459,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 98.18%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $124.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $251.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.94%. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.97%. Community Financial Services Group, LLC still held 85,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Community Financial Services Group, LLC still held 4,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC reduced to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 36.02%. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Community Financial Services Group, LLC still held 9,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.