LivePerson wins Gold Stevie® Award for the Conversational Cloud, the most advanced AI-powered command center for brand-consumer interactions

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, was presented with the Gold Stevie® Award in the New Contact Center Solution category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

Conversational Cloud recognized as best New Contact Center Solution by world's top sales and customer service awards

LivePerson won the 2021 Gold Stevie for launching the Conversational Cloud , which enables brands to instantly understand and respond to messages by harnessing the power of Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's largest brands build and run AI-powered automations on the Conversational Cloud to make it easy for their billions of consumers to ask questions and make purchases in the messaging channels they use every day.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. This year's win marks LivePerson's seventh Stevie Award, with back-to-back Gold Stevie Awards in 2020 and now 2021.

With the launch of the Conversational Cloud, LivePerson has fundamentally deepened the relationship between brands and consumers — who can now message directly in channels including SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, RCS, and Apple Business Chat — just as we do with friends and family. Brands using LivePerson's Conversational Cloud have seen results including:

Higher qualified leads that are 2.5x more likely to convert to sales.

Up to 20% increases in average order value and online sales conversions.

Labor costs reduced by 50%.

CSAT scores increased by up to 20%.

50% decreases in agent attrition.

"We're proud to learn that the Stevie Awards judges cited the Conversational's Cloud's disruptive capabilities, intuitive interface, and proven results for brands when they named it the best New Contact Center Solution of the year," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "This is an important validation of Conversational AI's incredible impact on customer care, sales, and marketing. I'd like to congratulate everyone at LivePerson for their outstanding work bringing the power of AI to brands across industries and the world."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

To learn more about the Conversational Cloud, watch this short video and visit liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-wins-gold-stevie-award-for-the-conversational-cloud-the-most-advanced-ai-powered-command-center-for-brand-consumer-interactions-301222101.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.