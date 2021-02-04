Commvault Appoints SaaS Veteran Isabelle Guis as Chief Marketing Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the appointment of Isabelle Guis as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Guis will use her deep experience in marketing industry-leading cloud and SaaS-based solutions to take the reins of Commvault's global marketing efforts.

"With Commvault's strong momentum and leading product portfolio, it's the perfect time for Isabelle to join," said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Commvault. "Based in the Bay Area, her experience is well aligned to our business and I'm confident her leadership will help drive our next phase of company growth."

Guis brings two decades of experience in B2B technology marketing and has knowledge of multiple go-to-market motions, including SaaS, direct and through channel partners. She also brings expertise in product marketing and management across the IT industry. Most recently, she was vice president of sales cloud product marketing at Salesforce, where she oversaw product messaging, launches, and innovation for the Sales Cloud portfolio. Prior to Salesforce, she was the chief marketing and strategy officer at Egnyte, where she led the development and launch of a new offering that expanded Egnyte's total addressable market (TAM) from $2B to $25B. Guis has also held executive and senior management roles at EMC Corporation, Big Switch Networks, Avaya, Cisco Systems, and Nortel Networks.

"Commvault's position as an established player in data protection, with an industry-leading portfolio is compelling. That's really what drew me to this opportunity," said Guis. "The leadership team has some of the most recognized industry experts and the marketing organization is a smart, and high-functioning team. I can't wait to make magic at Commvault with them."

Guis was voted a Top 100 most influential B2B tech marketer in North America in 2016. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from SUPELEC (Ecole Superieure d'Electricite) in Paris. She enjoys socially responsible traveling and providing pro bono consulting work to local Bay Area public and non-profit organizations.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

