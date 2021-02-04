Televisa has joined global leaders with its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") announced today that it has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), joining 1,000+ companies worldwide. The initiative drives ambitious climate action into the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. It defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science.

Televisa is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and to strengthening its renewable energy programs in order to contribute to the national goal of clean energy generation, as well as to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal number seven, which fosters the use of and access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a partnership between CDP, which is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Sustainability is a priority to Televisa and an important component in the formulation of its business strategy.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information – Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 25 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision"), a leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity representing approximately 36% on a fully-diluted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, and gaming.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/televisa-has-joined-global-leaders-with-its-commitment-to-the-science-based-targets-initiative-301222477.html

SOURCE Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.