LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at The Ellis Apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at The Ellis, a luxury mixed-use apartment community in Uptown Charlotte, the city's central business district.

The Ellis , which features 549 apartment homes and approximately 19,000 square feet of retail space, consists of two distinct apartment buildings and is the first new apartment community north of Trade Street since 2012. The midrise building offers 184 homes and the high-rise includes 365 homes, including 23 luxury penthouse layouts. Virtual tours and online leasing options are available to enable future residents to access a unique and realistic view of the community.

The leasing office at The Ellis is scheduled to open on Feb. 15. Move-ins in the midrise building are scheduled to begin in March with high-rise move-ins to follow in early summer.

"We're excited to welcome our first residents to The Ellis, which will complement the established First and Fourth Ward neighborhoods in Uptown," said Jeff Harris, division president of the Carolinas for LMC. "With a desirable suite of community amenities, proximity to the LYNX light rail, First Ward Park and walkable access to an array of entertainment and employment options, we believe The Ellis will set the standard for quality apartment living in the area."

Located at 512 North College Street, The Ellis offers pedestrian-friendly access to the central business district and direct access to the 9th Street Station of Charlotte's LYNX light rail. Residents also have direct connectivity to the Charlotte Rail Trail, a public trail that traverses through the heart of the city and throughout South End. With many retail, dining and entertainment attractions within walking distance, The Ellis features a Walk Score of 93—considered a "walker's paradise." Major employers in the area include Bank of America, Truist, Wells Fargo, Duke Energy, Ally Bank, Honeywell and software company AvidXchange.

The Ellis offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from approximately 531 to 2,669 square feet. Apartment interiors include quartz countertops, Whirlpool appliances, Moen fixtures, Nest thermostats, under-cabinet lighting, luxury vinyl-tile flooring, subway tile backsplashes and ceramic tile surrounds in bathrooms. Select homes include kitchen islands with pendant lighting, wine fridges, walk-in showers and walk-in closets with custom organization systems. Penthouse layouts feature Kohler fixtures, JennAir appliances and soaking tubs.

Each building includes its own suite of amenities. The midrise building includes co-working spaces, a transit lounge adjacent to the light rail, a saline pool with cabanas, outdoor fireplace, bar with sweeping views of First Ward Park, fitness center overlooking the pool courtyard, coffee and entertainment lounge areas and a community room.

The 33rd floor of the high-rise building consists of an amenity deck with heated saline pool, cabanas, outdoor fireplace and kitchen, covered lounge area, fitness center overlooking the city skyline, private dining room, game room, library, and an outdoor expansion area for fitness and yoga. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, a pet spa, dedicated bike storage and a 24/7 concierge in the high-rise building. Additionally, the community is home to North Ellis Lane, a private street that can be shut down to host events such as food trucks and farmers markets.

The Ellis is one of three LMC communities within Charlotte. Others include Bradham at New Bern Station and Novel Stonewall Station.

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

