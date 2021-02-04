Econic Crop Solutions is Pleased to Announce the Successful Completion of a Third Pilot Business Venture

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZAAG) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a third pilot business venture located at the Gitsigukla First Nation in British Columbia, Canada. The Gitsigukla community is strategically located in the northern part of the province where it is surrounded by communities that use traditional medicines. The community has been and continues to be recognized for its business and cultural leadership in the past. Dancers from Gitsigukla were prominent in the Opening Ceremonies for the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 and leaders from the community are frequently consulted upon for their resource development expertise.

Econics takes particular pride in having funded this third $100,000 project and the company looks forward to launching directly into the expansion program with Gitsigukla. Firstly, revenue projections are right on target and the community has already put the necessary infrastructure in place to expand to a 100 pod commercial indoor grow facility for medical cannabis products. Secondly, this expansion project has received unanimous support from band council and the whole community participated in the selection of a name and logo for the new facilities. The name—Gandi-mox means "to heal oneself". Thirdly, because of the large regional market for the traditional medicines from cannabis, Gitsigukla is also committed to establishing an on-location dispensary.

As further demonstration of the regional support for the business venture, Gitsigukla is having discussions to become a regional training centre for cannabis and hemp production and processing. Their training program will be similar to that currently in place at Olds College in Alberta.

Clifford Sampare, a spokeperson for this project, led a Gitsigukla First Nation pilot project in 2010-2012 which involved provincial government and university funds in a commercial hemp production pilot project. The success of that pilot led to the issuance of the first commercial hemp license in Canada to Gitsigukla First Nation. Mr. Sampare stated, "The hemp project was successful beyond everyone's expectations. We are excited to have the assistance of Econic in building year round cannabis production facilities and then further utilize the vast lands under our ownership to work with Econics in producing cancer-fighting hemp products during the summer growing season."

Wade Eno, CEO of Econic stated, "I have enjoyed a great relationship with the leaders of Gitsigukla and I share their excitement for this venture. They have the natural resources needed to achieve success and most importantly, the community will benefit from the extensive youth employment and career opportunities. The vast regional market for the medicinal products means financial success for all."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "Today marks another milestone for Econic through demonstration of success in another ground-breaking business venture with a prominent First Nations community. Success always builds upon itself."

