Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Expands In Key Leisure Destinations with Debut Of Highly Anticipated New Hotels In 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an unprecedented year for the travel industry, Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands is slated to debut a number of select service branded hotels in highly sought-after leisure destinations throughout 2021. With travel on the horizon, the new openings – which include Moxy Miami South Beach, Aloft Tulum, AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea, Residence Inn by Marriott Cancun Hotel Zone, and Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Sinaloa Mexico – will answer to burgeoning demand and prolonged wanderlust to explore the sun and the sand in spacious, airy atmospheres.

"With pent-up demand predicted to lead to 'revenge travel,' our booking trends indicate an uptick in leisure travel planning after a difficult year," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer of Marriott International. "Leisure destinations continue to be a bright spot in the progress to recovery and has become a priority growth area across all of our distinctive brands, including our popular select service hotels. These new properties will offer a chance to escape with flexible, open spaces that allow our guests to once again embrace the freedom of travel when they are ready."

Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of select service brands has defined the booming segment that caters to travelers seeking a balance between what they truly need and eliminating what they don't. Guests can enjoy streamlined services and casual, convenient dining options paired with heartfelt hospitality—all at an attractive price point and no added fees. Room rates typically include access to key amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi and fitness centers. Beloved by savvy business travelers everywhere, Marriott's select service brands will continue to expand its global footprint to also meet the desires of leisure travelers.

A recently published report by Allied Market Research valued the global leisure travel market size at just over $1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach more than $1.7 billion by 2027. Insights from McKinsey & Company and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) also confirm that "sun and beach" related searches are leading the way for recovery amongst U.S. travelers.

Leisure trips are expected to outperform business travel through 2021, particularly driven by celebration-centric travel. Many consumers plan to book trips to commemorate postponed life events and milestones such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and honeymoons.

Inspired travelers can begin planning their next getaway to these new, open-air hotels:

Residence Inn by Marriott Cancun Hotel Zone | Opened January 2021

Residence Inn, the unparalleled leader in the longer stays segment, made its debut in Cancun this January providing guests the freedom to travel the way they love to live. Whether they are staying for a few days, a few weeks, or even a few months, the all-suite property offers guests the ideal environment to live without constraints paired with highly personal service.

Each of the 158 guest suites features separate work, living, and sleeping spaces complete with a fully equipped kitchen. The hotel's complimentary grocery service truly allows guests to shop and cook at their own convenience, just like they would at home. With a nod to modern residential design, the living space at the Residence Inn Cancun extends outdoors where guests can take a deep breath of the Caribbean breeze, enjoy the view, swim in the pool, or grill their favorite foods.

Moxy Miami South Beach | Slated to open February 2021

The first resort-style property within the Moxy brand portfolio, the 202-room Moxy Miami South Beach will be a stylish and playful celebration of Miami's cosmopolitan culture. The eight-story hotel is located steps away from the beach, featuring hotel interiors by Rockwell Group and restaurant and bar interiors by Saladino Design Studio. Guests will indulge and relax in a hotel that blends the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that's unmistakably Miami.

The Moxy bedrooms are dressed in vivid Miami hues and drenched in Florida sunshine, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Six new drinking and dining venues, developed by the founders of Miami's uber-popular Coyo Taco and 1-800-LUCKY, include Como Como, a marisquería (seafood restaurant) and raw bar; Mezcalista, a sexy mezcal lounge; Serena, an open-air rooftop restaurant and bar; Los Buenos, a taco stand/bodega in the lobby, complemented by Bar Moxy, which doubles as a social hub and check-in area; and The Upside, a rooftop bar on the eighth floor exclusively for hotel guests and private events. Multiple indoor-outdoor spaces include a ground floor courtyard; a 72-foot, cabana-lined pool; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; an outdoor movie screening room on the rooftop; and a beach club on Miami's famous South Beach.

Aloft Tulum | Slated to Open March 2021

Aloft will debut in the Mexican bohemian paradise of Tulum as the first internationally branded hotel in the city. Ideally situated between Tulum's desirable downtown district and white-sand beaches, guests can unplug in a beautiful off-the-beaten-path location. Nearby attractions include Playa Paraíso, one of the most spectacular beaches in Mexico, and the Tulum Mayan Ruins.

The boho-chic inspired hotel will feature 140 loft-style rooms and suites with expansive 10-foot-high ceilings, plush platform beds, and light airy décor infused with natural textiles to deliver the ultimate comfort. The guestrooms also offer custom toiletries from Bliss® Spa and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Guests can head upstairs to the Atico Rooftop Bar & Lounge to marvel at unrivaled views of Tulum while dipping in the infinity pool or savor local cuisine and sip on seasonal cocktails. Additionally, the hotel will be home to 2,761 square feet of multi-functional meeting space and the W XYZ® bar where emerging artists and local bands will converge to provide exciting entertainment.

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea | Slated to Open April 2021

Located on the Hawaiian Islands, AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea is a 70,000-square-foot, four-story estate nestled on the island of Maui within the resort community of Wailea. Situated on three acres of lush Hawaiian gardens, the 110-room hotel has considered and curated every last detail to ensure a seamless guest experience. The sprawling property features a resort, modern guestrooms, a business center, fitness area and infinity-edge pool complete with a poolside tiki bar and cabanas. The brand's signature purposeful design is an artful conception inspired by the beauty of Hawaiʻi. AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea will offer rooms with views of the Pacific Ocean; neighbor islands Lanaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Molokini, and Mount Haleakala; with private lanai to enable guests to recharge and focus on what matter most during their travels.

The hotel will feature an inviting lobby outfitted with sleek furnishings and indoor-outdoor lounge spaces. AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea is located at the corner of Wailea Ike Place and Wailea Ike Drive adjacent to the Wailea Tennis Club. It is in walking distance to Wailea, Ulua, Mōkapu, and Keawakapu beaches; and retail centers Wailea Village, Wailea Gateway and The Shops at Wailea offering 100 shops and galleries combined. Other nearby experiences include more than 40 restaurants and bars, world-class spas, and Wailea Golf's three championship courses.

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Sinaloa Mexico | Slated to Open October 2021

The highly anticipated 195-room hotel will be the first fully new-built Courtyard by Marriott resort in the Caribbean & Latin America region and the third in the world. Set on a 50,000 square-foot oceanfront compound, it will also be the first Marriott branded property in the city of Mazatlán, located in the Zona Dorada, or the Golden Zone.

The hotel will offer a sophisticated yet comfortable environment with timeless, classic style. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by a warm, inviting lobby with a full oceanfront view featuring modern seating ideal for work or leisure. Other public spaces and amenities include a pool bar, beachfront open-kitchen restaurant serving international cuisine, fully equipped Kids Club, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, and a beautiful infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Courtyard Mazatlán will stay true to brand design with elevated guest rooms that offer hybrid zones for working, sleeping, and relaxing. For future meetings and events, the hotel's oceanfront ballroom can cater to over 500 people, providing the perfect venue for a sunset wedding or other social celebrations, as well as business meetings. Guests can also enjoy close proximity to Mazatlán's local restaurant and nightlife hotspots as well as the El Cid Golf & Country Club, a 27-hole, PGA-rated championship golf course.

In addition to traveling just for fun, many of those working from home are taking 'workcations' to leisure destinations as a reprieve from their everyday, mundane routines. Marriott Bonvoy recently launched flexible options to work anywhere with its Day Pass, Stay Pass, and Play Pass offering, recognizing the blending of business and leisure.

As the world continues on its journey to recovery, Marriott remains committed to implementing a clean environment that aligns with expert protocols to defeat COVID-19. All hotels will implement Marriott International's Commitment to Clean operating standards and protocols that include enhanced health and safety standards, anchored by the company's Global Cleanliness Council. These include guest and associate face covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity for meetings, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel, mobile technology and hybrid meeting options.

