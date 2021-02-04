>
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:VAC +1.77%

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call is scheduled to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss the company's results.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.

Investors will be able to access an audio replay of the conference call at ir.mvwc.com from 10:00 a.m. on February 25 until 10:00 p.m. on March 25, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13716080.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301221412.html

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide


