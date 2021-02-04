MGP Partners with RNDC as Exclusive Distributor in Colorado

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI), has partnered with RNDC in Colorado to support the continued growth of their proprietary spirits brands: TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey and Green Hat Gin. All brands are wholly-owned by MGP, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas, Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

"We are proud to partner with RNDC to continue to build awareness and sales of our award-winning spirits portfolio in Colorado," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. "We're dedicated to crafting the highest quality spirits with our talented team and will rely on RNDC's market leadership in Colorado to support our commitment to reach the local hospitality and retail community."

Crafted in Washington, D.C., Green Hat Gin was recently acquired by MGP and is offered in four styles: Green Hat Original Batch Gin, Green Hat Navy Strength Gin, Green Hat Citrus Floral Gin and Summer Cup Cordial. Green Hat is currently available in Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. and will be rolling out to other MGP markets through the first half of 2021.

TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey are available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

About TILL® American Wheat Vodka

TILL American Wheat Vodka is crafted by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients, based in Atchison, Kansas. Created from premium Kansas wheat sourced from the best farms in the region, TILL Vodka is distilled using a proprietary process perfected 80 years. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship (SRP: $17.99/750-ml). Connect with us: TILLVodka.com, and @tillvodka.com (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube). Till Distilling Company, Atchison, Kansas. 40% ALC/VOL. Be Proud of your Legacy. Enjoy responsibly.

About George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is crafted by MGP at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of Bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV is crafted from 2008 reserve Bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99/750-ml). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, @GeorgeRemus (Twitter and YouTube), and @GeorgeRemusBourbon (Facebook and Instagram). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey

For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers have perfected the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the "Masters of Rye" at MGP, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in "Whiskey City" (Lawrenceburg, IN). Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $59.99/750-ml) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com and @RossvilleUnion (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

About Green Hat Gin

Green Hat Gin (1832 Fenwick St. NE) was founded in 2011 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in D.C. after Prohibition, and offers on-site production as well as a tasting room, bar and gin garden. A premium distilled gin crafted with a unique blend of botanicals, Green Hat is available in Original Batch Gin (SRP: $29.99/750-ml), Navy Strength Gin (SRP: $32.99/750-ml), Citrus Floral Gin (SRP: $29.99/750-ml) and Summer Cup, a fruit and herb cordial liqueur (SRP: $29.99/750-ml). Green Hat Gin is inspired by George Cassiday, the infamous "Man in the Green Hat." Known for his green felt fedora, the mysterious bootlegger operated out of offices in the House and Senate buildings to supply congressmen throughout Prohibition. Green Hat Gin was named "#5 Best U.S. Craft Gin Distillery" by USA Today. Connect with us: Greenhatgin.com and @GreenHatGin (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube). Green Hat Distillery, Washington, D.C. 41.5%, 57.1%, 45%, & 33% ALC/VOL. Every Sip Tells a Story. Enjoy Yours Responsibly.

About Eight & Sand Blended Whiskey

Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey, the newest member of MGP's Rack House Series, is a blend of incredible bourbon and whiskies married together to create a smooth and satisfying experience in every sip. The nose and palate deliver spicy rye and cinnamon notes, followed by a touch of caramel at the caboose. There are no additives or colors – just the good stuff: quality, blended bourbon whiskey (SRP of $21.99/750-ml). Eight & Sand is competitively priced for smooth sailing ahead. Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey supports great American Railroad Museums and historic preservation. Connect with us: EightandSandWhiskey.com, and @eightandsandwhiskey (Facebook and Instagram). Distilled and blended by MGP Distilling, Lawrenceburg, IN, 44% ALC/VOL. Keep it on the Rails. Enjoy Eight & Sand Responsibly.

