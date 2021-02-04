>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Entergy Corporation Names John Weiss as Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Policy

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ETR +2.07%

Experienced sustainability leader will support the company's transformation to the premier utility

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 4, 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a national leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship, today named John Weiss as vice president of sustainability and environmental policy.

Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

Weiss will begin his new role effective Feb. 8, and will report to Mike Twomey, Entergy's senior vice president of federal policy, regulatory and governmental affairs. He succeeds Chuck Barlow, who retired from the company last year.

"John's extensive experience on environmental, social and governance matters positions him well to advance Entergy's already strong value proposition of delivering long-term, sustainable results for all stakeholders," said Twomey. "John will be an important voice with our stakeholders as we work toward achieving our net-zero emissions by 2050 commitment and other important ESG targets."

Weiss brings seven years of sustainability integration and strategic leadership experience to the role. He comes to Entergy from the Boston-based sustainability nonprofit organization Ceres, where he served as senior director for the last two years and helped drive engagement with large energy and energy-related U.S. companies, focusing on sustainable business strategies, corporate governance and operational performance.

Prior to joining Ceres in 2013, Weiss spent more than 20 years as a consultant to clients in the public and private sectors on a broad range of environmental and energy-related issues. He also previously worked at Cambridge Energy Research Associates, where he developed and communicated strategic insights to global energy industry clients.

Weiss earned a bachelor's degree in geological sciences from Brown University and a Master of Science degree in technology and policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Learn more about Entergy's longstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship by visiting entergy.com/sustainability.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

entergy.com
facebook.com/Entergy
Twitter: @Entergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-corporation-names-john-weiss-as-vice-president-of-sustainability-and-environmental-policy-301222177.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


