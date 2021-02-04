Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Beverage Distributors, Inc. to Distribute OOH LA Lemin in the State of Ohio

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Ohio based Beverage Distributors, Inc. Beverage Distributors will distribute OOH LA Lemin throughout the state of Ohio.

Beverage Distributors is a family-owned business focused on quality customer experience. Currently, the Conway family owns and operates the community-centric wholesaler. They have exclusive distributorship agreements with some of the best brands in the world.

Beverage Distributors employs approximately 150 people including drivers, warehouse personnel, sales representatives, merchandisers, office staff, managers, and maintenance. As a company, they PRIDE themselves in the following standards: Performance, Respect, Integrity, Development, and Excellence.

"I am delighted to announce OOH LA Lemin will now be available in Cleveland, Ohio and surrounding key markets by way of our new distribution partnership with Beverage Distributors," stated Chris Selinger, VP of Sales of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Beverage Distributors is regarded as one of the best distributors in the state of Ohio. This new relationship will be vital to the success of OOH LA Lemin in key markets in Ohio."

For more information regarding Beverage Distributors Inc., please visit: https://www.beveragedist.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

+844-714-2224

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kona-gold-beverage-inc-signs-distribution-agreement-with-beverage-distributors-inc-to-distribute-ooh-la-lemin-in-the-state-of-ohio-301221954.html

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.