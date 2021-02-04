W Hotels Opens The Doors To W Melbourne, Unveiling Its Second Hotel In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --It's time to press play. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, today opened the doors to Melbourne's first luxury lifestyle hotel – W Melbourne – at 408 Flinders Lane. In the heart of an eclectic dining and edgy fashion district, W Melbourne brings the community's iconic laneway culture and emerging music scene to life. Inspired by the contrasts of the city, the hotel slowly reveals itself to visitors as guests peel back layers to unearth the unique personality of each space.

"Melbourne is the perfect locale for the playfully luxe spirit of the W brand and we could not be more excited to unveil this highly anticipated hotel to the world," said Jennie Toh, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "From its unique, locally inspired design to its eclectic lineup of restaurants and bars, W Melbourne is destined to redefine the luxury hotel scene here and become a must-go destination for travelers and local scene-stealers alike."

Igniting Endless Possibilities

Australian architecture and interior design firm Hachem brings innovation and brand storytelling to life through their evocative approach to W Melbourne. Drawing on the city's diverse and contrasting character, W Melbourne's design inspiration is translated into vignettes of Melbourne's streetscapes, letting guests uncover the dynamic city's past from behind the scenes.

Upon arrival at W Melbourne, guests are introduced to the neighborhood's iconic laneways, famous for their graffiti street art and offbeat, eclectic characters. Victorian bluestone tiles connect the Living Room to the laneway, blurring the line between the exterior and interior, where the Welcome Desk stands ready to greet guests. A vast lenticular art installation by local painter and digital artist Rus Kitchin immerses viewers into a canopy of Australian flora and fauna growing above the famed Hosier Lane. The illuminated glass and wood of the Flinders Lane entrance is juxtaposed against the shadows of the hotel's foyer.

W Melbourne has 294 luxuriously stylish guest rooms and 29 suites, with design details curated to reflect Melbourne's fascinating history and culture. The hotel's Wonderful, Fabulous and Mega category rooms are inspired by the neighboring street-level newspaper kiosks that back to the 1960s. Each room features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning skyline views. The Marvelous rooms feature a vibrant wall graphic of a fairy wren, a bird native to Australia, pulling back a layer of fabric to reveal a colorful Melbourne scene. The graphic pays homage to the city's roots as a fashion hub, with Flinders Lane at the center of its textile trade. The 175-square-meter Extreme Wow Suite (W Hotels' modern interpretation of the traditional presidential suite), is on the hotel's highest floor at Level 15, and features a large balcony with expansive views of the Yarra River and an interactive music station – a fresh take on an old-school jukebox.

New/Next in Melbourne Dining

W Melbourne's distinctive restaurants and bars are all set to amplify Melbourne's dining landscape with innovative, original takes on the city's multicultural cuisines. All-day dining restaurant Lollo, under the culinary creative direction of celebrated chef Adam D'Sylva, offers a menu that's designed to be shared and celebrates the chef's mixed heritage. At the centre of the action and pulse of the hotel is cocktail bar Curious, with its design as impressive as the evocative cocktail list. The bar welcomes guests into a cocoon-inspired space formed by its overhead timber beams in a parametric sequence with low lighting and muted color palettes. Signature Japanese restaurant WARABI focuses on the freshest seasonal produce with seating for only 30 diners and a private dining room for ten. Culprit channels Melbourne's café culture into an original bar concept that adds a new twist to the dining experience with a sophisticated floor-to-ceiling charcuterie display and a Vermouth tasting tray.

Electric Events

Mixing work with play, guests will be captivated by 830 square meters of ultra-modern conference, meeting and event space at W Melbourne, setting the stage for spectacular events with fully adaptable conference equipment, world-class audio-visual facilities and contemporary cuisine from the expert in-house catering team. The jewel in the crown, the GREAT ROOM, is a 426 square meter pillarless ballroom with an abundance of natural light and 4x5-meter LED wall. To celebrate the region's diverse seasons and autumn as a popular time to visit, Melbourne-born visual artist, Ash Keating utilized soft pinks and violets to light up the GREAT ROOM ceiling for an enchanting experience for guests.

FIT and WET on Level 14 will inspire the W 'Detox.Retox.Repeat' brand signature wellness philosophy, offering spectacular views alongside an ultramodern fitness facility, gold-roofed indoor pool, poolside bar and DJ booth.

