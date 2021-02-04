>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cognizant to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:CTSH -6.01%

PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

(PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

  • Presenter: Brian Humphries – Chief Executive Officer
  • Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
  • Time: 10:30 AM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Investor Contact:
Katie Royce, Global Head of Investor Relations, (201) 509-3517, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-technology-and-internet-conference-2021-301222409.html

SOURCE Cognizant


