Insure.com Reveals 2021's Best Home Insurance Companies: Surveying 2,800+ Consumers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insure.com, a comprehensive consumer insurance guide, releases its ninth annual survey detailing the most outstanding home insurance companies for 2021. Companies offering excellent customer service at reasonable prices rank on top.

The survey finds the top home insurance companies rank best overall by scoring well in all metrics measured, primarily in the areas of customer service, claims processing and price. Additionally, the top-rated companies show at least 90% of policyholders surveyed plan to renew with them. Findings indicate customers care more about claims handling and customer service than receiving big discounts.

The five highest-ranking auto insurance companies for 2021 are:

State Farm

American Family

Liberty Mutual

Allstate

AIG (American International Group)

The complete study is available for review: Best home insurance companies for 2021.

"Prices are easy to check and compare, but policyholders say what's most important to them is excellent customer service," says Penny Gusner, senior analyst for Insure.com. "Customer service is the number one reason why customers stay with their company."

Homeowners look for different features beyond standard home coverage. Insure's team of experts put more than 35 years of combined industry experience to work and looked deeper at the survey data. Reviewers also evaluated the best companies according to specific homeowner profiles to provide valuable insight for consumers to compare and find the best home insurance for them.

Top companies by homeowner specific profiles are:

Best overall: State Farm

State Farm Best for customer satisfaction: American Family

American Family Best for price: Travelers

Travelers Best for discounts: Farmers

Farmers Best for auto insurance bundles: Nationwide

Nationwide Best for military: USAA

Insure performs this research using one of the most unique, up-to-date, annual analyses of member satisfaction. Home insurance companies with the most market share in the nation are ranked on customer service, cost, claims service, whether policyholders plan to renew, whether policyholders would recommend the carrier, and finally, the website and/or apps' usefulness.

"We conduct this research to help consumers find a home insurance company that's right for them," adds Gusner. "From those who have owned for decades to first-time home buyers, everyone wants great insurance coverage, without overpaying."

Methodology

Insure commissioned the survey of top home insurers collecting customer ratings for 15 leading companies; many that hold multiple types of policies. More than 2,800 current customers gave feedback in the home-specific survey. Analysis of this research is independent and editorial; the survey was not open to the general public and companies did not pay to be included.

Gusner is available to discuss the analysis of best home insurance companies' annual survey.

About Insure

Insure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

