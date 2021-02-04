Akerna's MJ Platform Connector Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver®

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), is proud to announce that its MJ Platform connector v1.0 has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with SAP NetWeaver®.

As part of the SAP certification process, the company's custom developed ABAP add-on was validated for deployment on SAP's enterprise resource planning software, SAP ERP 6.0. The integration with Akerna's compliance and inventory management has been tested for interoperability with SAP ERP 6.0. The integration helps ensure solutions for multi-state operators and enterprise-level cannabis clients while marrying the best of SAP's comprehensive business solutions with Akerna's compliance and inventory management.

The new integration will allow Akerna to significantly expand its ERP offerings to include finances as well as traditional compliance tracking. MJ Platform users will be able to review financial data points, such as cost of goods sold, across multiple facilities in multiple states and generate reports at an organizational level.

"Earning this SAP certification sets us apart from our competitors and confirms our status as a leader in enterprise-level cannabis software solutions," says Akerna Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Billingsley. "With this SAP-certified integration, we can provide our clients with in-depth ledger information that helps us stand out from other seed-to-sale software providers".

"To see Akerna being recognized by SAP and being granted this certification is exciting for us at Cresco Labs. At Cresco Labs, we are going down the path of deploying SAP ERP as a critical platform that enables our growth. We know that a vital aspect of meeting this objective is integrating with the Akerna seed-to-sale platform in some of the key states we operate in," says Cresco Labs Chief Information Officer, Mo Dastagir.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable supply chain by building a cannabis technology ecosystem connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to sale to self. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq.

Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, MJ Freeway, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, and Ample Organics.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/

About Cresco

Cresco Labs, a customer of Akerna, is one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Cresco is built to become the most important company in the cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in North America. For more information, visit www.crescolabs.com

SOURCE Akerna