Lazydays RV Announces Airstream Dealership in Knoxville, TN

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, announces it is opening "Airstream of Knoxville at Lazydays RV", a dedicated Airstream dealership in Knoxville, Tennessee. This will be Lazydays second dedicated Airstream dealership in the United States in addition to its recently announced planned opening of a dedicated Airstream dealership in Ramsey, Minnesota. The new Knoxville dealership will have an Airstream dedicated showroom, sales staff and service technicians.

"We are very excited to expand our relationship with Airstream with the opening of our second dedicated Airstream dealership," stated William P. Murnane, Lazydays Chairman and CEO. "Given the strength of the Airstream and Lazydays RV brands, we are confident this dedicated dealership will grow Airstream's market share in Knoxville and help create Airstream Customers for Life for both Airstream and Lazydays."

"We are very happy to expand our partnership with Lazydays in launching another Airstream exclusive sales location," stated Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream, Inc. "Our relationship with Lazydays is growing in multiple RV markets and we believe Lazydays is a perfect fit for the iconic Airstream brand and the high expectations of quality from our loyal customer base."

Lazydays currently operates eleven dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (2), and Indiana (2); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. It recently announced its intent to add a second dealership location in Minnesota and acquire Sprad's RV in Reno, Nevada and Chilhowee RV near Knoxville, TN.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

