Instacart and Family Dollar Partner to Launch National Same-day Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced a new national partnership with Family Dollar to deliver from more than 6,000 stores across the U.S. With this new partnership, customers now have access to same-day delivery of Family Dollar's broad and affordable selection of household goods, pantry and baby essentials, electronics, office and school supplies, personal care items, and more in as fast as an hour. This expansion builds on the companies' successful 275-store pilot that initially launched in late-2020.

"Customers rely on Instacart to get all the groceries and goods they need delivered to their door safely and conveniently. Whether stocking up the fridge or pantry, enhancing a home office or virtual school space, or buying everyday at-home essentials, we know value and affordability are top of mind for people across the country," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Family Dollar offers a variety of low-cost items for the entire family, and we're proud to partner with them to offer same-day delivery nationwide. As one of the nation's fastest-growing retailers, we're excited to help Family Dollar connect with and serve the delivery needs of their customers, and look forward to partnering with them to offer even more selection and choice to customers on the Instacart marketplace."

"Providing same-day delivery is another example of our efforts to better meet the evolving needs of our Family Dollar shoppers," stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Tree, Inc. "We are encouraged by the initial results of our pilot stores, and are pleased to expand the Instacart platform to more than 6,000 Family Dollar stores across the country."

To begin shopping from Family Dollar, customers can visit www.instacart.com/family-dollar or download the Instacart app on their mobile device. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame – in as fast as an hour, or days in advance.

Today, families across North America rely on Instacart for all of their same-day delivery and pickup needs including fresh food and pantry staples, household essentials and goods, prescriptions, health, beauty and personal care items, office and school supplies, electronics, sporting goods and more. With today's national Family Dollar expansion, Instacart now partners with nearly 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

