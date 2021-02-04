BNY Mellon Announces Dates for First Quarter and Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon will report financial results on the following dates:

First Quarter 2021 – Friday, April 16, 2021

Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021

Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information. Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

