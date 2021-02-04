>
Aethlon Medical to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 10, 2021

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:AEMD +8.7%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on unmet needs in global health, today announced that it will issue financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152271/e275c301d3. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-844-836-8741

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-5442

All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 17, 2021. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10152271.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. Under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, in October 2019, the FDA approved an Early Feasibility Study (EFS), which is the device equivalent of a Phase 1 clinical trial for a drug or biologic, in a single center, open label trial in 10 to 12 subjects. The study is evaluating the HEMOPURIFIER® for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), which is a first-line therapy for patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The EFS is being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. In June 2020, the FDA approved an amendment to the Company's existing open IDE for the Hemopurifier in life threatening viral infections, to allow for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 infection. This will allow for up to 40 of these patients to be treated under a new Early Feasibility Study protocol at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S.

Aethlon also owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Tony Russo, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
[email protected]
212-845-4251

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
[email protected]
212-966-3650

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-february-10-2021-301222088.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.


