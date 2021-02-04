>
PRNewswire
Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:COUP +3.25%

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website (http://investors.coupa.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-announces-date-of-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301221829.html

SOURCE Coupa Software


