QTS Announces Fifth Consecutive Year of Industry-Leading Customer Service and Support

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80+ during 2020 for its high-touch customer service and support as judged by an ongoing independent survey of its customer base.

NPS judges the likelihood that QTS customers will purchase again or recommend QTS services to another company. The NPS customer survey is independently administered and calculates overall customer satisfaction and brand perception. Customers rated QTS highly in a range of service areas, including its customer service, physical facilities, processes, responsiveness and service of onsite staff and the 24-hour Operations Service Center.

2020 marked the fifth consecutive year QTS has led the data center industry in NPS. QTS' score compares favorably to and is approximately double the average score of all data center companies. Bain & Co, the source of the NPS system, suggests that a score above 50 is excellent, and above 80 is world-class.

Throughout the pandemic and the shift to a remote workforce, QTS reported significant increases in customer usage of its digitized, API-driven Service Delivery Platform that allows customers to manage their data center infrastructure remotely meeting critical market needs and further enhancing customers' experience.

Examples of remote access and capability include provisioning multi-cloud and site-to-site connectivity and real-time bandwidth management, viewing and managing real-time power utilization, full visibility of customers' inventory of assets within the data center and executing online ordering.

"QTS is driven by a commitment to the customer experience and we are pleased to maintain our industry-leading NPS ranking," said David Robey, Chief Operations Officer, QTS. "The shift to remote workforce further underscored the need to provide innovative tools and technologies that ensure seamless service delivery for our customers and partners."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

