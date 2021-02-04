>
Marcus Corp (MCS) President and CEO Gregory S Marcus Sold $879,000 of Shares

February 04, 2021 | About: MCS -2.76%

President and CEO of Marcus Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory S Marcus (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of MCS on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $17.58 a share. The total sale was $879,000.

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are movie theatres and hotels and resorts. Marcus Corp has a market cap of $543.004 million; its shares were traded at around $17.480000 with and P/S ratio of 1.34. The dividend yield of Marcus Corp stocks is 0.98%. Marcus Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Marcus Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Marcus Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Gregory S Marcus sold 50,000 shares of MCS stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $17.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MCS, click here

.

