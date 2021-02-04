1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CFO & SVP William E Shea Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO & SVP of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Shea (insider trades) sold 50,045 shares of FLWS on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $30.38 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a U.S. based provider of gourmet food and gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.590000 with a P/E ratio of 19.61 and P/S ratio of 1.08. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated 1-800-Flowers.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $32.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $29.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & SVP William E Shea sold 50,045 shares of FLWS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $30.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

