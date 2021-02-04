Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) CEO and President Duane Hughes Sold $899,250 of Shares

CEO and President of Workhorse Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Duane Hughes (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of WKHS on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $35.97 a share. The total sale was $899,250.

Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. Workhorse Group Inc has a market cap of $4.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.820000 with and P/S ratio of 5688.57. Workhorse Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Workhorse Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $29. The price of the stock has increased by 37.31% since.

CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 59.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Controller Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of WKHS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.19% since.

COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 32.73% since.

Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $30.98. The price of the stock has increased by 28.53% since.

Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 299,997 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 32.73% since.

Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of WKHS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $24.46. The price of the stock has increased by 62.8% since.

