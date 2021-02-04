Dodge & Cox Comments on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial

Capital One (NYSE:COF) is a leading financial services company trading at an attractive valuation and, in our opinion, it represents exceptional long-term value. The bank's most profitable business—credit cards—felt the impact of weaker consumer spending as the pandemic took its toll on the economy. Yet, like many other Financials, it is well positioned to benefit from a healthier economy that we believe should emerge once vaccinations become widespread. The company has a number of strengths: scale in credit cards and auto lending, robust deposits, advanced digital banking platform, and a legacy of heavy investment in technology. Management is focused on the long term, committed to improving the bank's expense efficiency, and has a track record of earning higher risk-adjusted margins than its peers. At 11 times forward earnings, Capital One is trading at a substantial discount to the overall market, and we opportunistically added to the Fund's position in this stock during 2020.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's 2020 annual shareholder letter.

