BT Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Icahn Enterprises LP, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company BT Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Unity Software Inc, sells Icahn Enterprises LP, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Golub Capital BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, BT Wealth Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABCB, U, SE, BILL, BAC, CMCSA, IWO, NNDM,
- Added Positions: RSP, IVV, PGF, VIG, TDOC, IWP, AMZN, DOCU, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IEP, GPC, QQQ, GBDC, TFC, BRK.B, LMT, IWR, JPM, PSEC, DIS, ACWI, VXUS, MMM,
- Sold Out: FMB, VCSH, JFR, AMPE,
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 330,739 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 349,865 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,415 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 197,198 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.39%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 69,503 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $148.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $240.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $321.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 197,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 532,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $276.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.44.Sold Out: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $1.11.Reduced: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)
BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 4,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 29.11%. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)
BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Prospect Capital Corp by 26.75%. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 13,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.
